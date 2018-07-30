See screenings of 'Jaws,' 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'U2' at Rangos Theater

The special screenings scheduled for August at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Cinema on Pittsburgh’s North Side highlight all the best parts of summer such as swimming at the beach, hanging out with friends and catching an awesome concert.

Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster “Jaws” (Rated PG) will be shown Aug. 9-12 as audiences might rethink their trip to the beach as the man-eating great white shark swims across this big screen. The cinema was recently restored for the digital age so moviegoers will feel the fear in 4K digital resolution. Its premium surround sound will make the menacing “Dun-dun…dun-dun” even more terrifying.

The Rangos will celebrate the 20 th anniversary of “Cowboy Bebop” on Aug. 15-16, which follows the futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easy-going bounty hunter and his partners, blazed on a trail for anime upon its release in 1998, bringing the genre to the western masses. The series’ hit film “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (Rated R) which will be shown centers on a mysterious terrorist planning to destroy the human population of Mars using an unknown pathogen.

Rounding out the special screenings is U2 3D concert (Rated G) Aug. 17-19. It’s a concert film that follows one of the most popular musical acts of all time. Visitors will get a front-row seat to the final leg of U2’s “Vertigo” tour in South America and hear some of the band’s most beloved tracks, including “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “New Year’s Day,” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

Details: Carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.