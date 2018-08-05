Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
ADDS A THE TO THE TITLE OF THE SERIES - FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, actor Patrick Stewart attends a press conference for the film 'Logan' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Stewart is boldly going where heâs been before - âStar Trek.â CBS All Access said Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, Stewart has been tapped to headline a new âStar Trekâ series, reprising his âStar Trek: The Next Generationâ character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

NEW YORK — Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s been before — “Star Trek.”

CBS All Access said Saturday that Stewart has been tapped to headline a new “Star Trek” series, reprising his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The new series is not a “Next Generation” reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his “Star Trek” series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).

In a statement, Stewart says he thought his “Star Trek” days “had run its natural course” so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.

