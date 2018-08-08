Ben Stiller's prison break series set for Showtime debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has a part in Ben Stiller's upcoming Showtime series "Escape at Dannemora."

Some scenes for the series about the 2015 escape from upstate New York's Clinton Correctional Facility and three-week manhunt that followed reportedly were filmed at SCI Pittsburgh.

Executive producer/director Stiller recounts the escape of convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat, who were aided by former prison seamstress Joyce Mitchell, with whom both men had an intimate relationship.

The ensuing manhunt terrorized residents in the small town of Dannemora and surrounding area and drew national — and even international — attention.

Here's the trailer to the project I've been working on for a while. Excited to share it! Escape At Dannemora (2018) | Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Series https://t.co/K0gc9yhhGq via @YouTube #EscapeAtDannemora — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 7, 2018

Academy Award winner Benicio del Toro plays Matt, while Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano portrays Sweat. Mitchell is played by Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

The cast also includes veteran actors Bonnie Hunt and David Morse.

'How'd you think of her?' asks a reporter of Ben Stiller about how he decided to work with unknown upstart Patricia Arquette in ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA. Stiller: 'Wouldn't ... wouldn't you think of her?' It was funny. #TCA18 — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) August 6, 2018

The eight-episode series will premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 18, following its debut at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Oct. 15.

While shooting "Escape at Dannemora," Ben Stiller stayed in his own house on Lake Champlain, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. The cast was a Holiday inn in Malone, N.Y. "There's a Four Seasons in Malone that's not what you think," Stiller advised. #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/P36h9F8oYX — Roger Catlin (@rcatlin) August 6, 2018

The manhunt ended with Matt being shot and killed. Sweat was shot and captured.

After pleading guilty to escape charges, he's serving a life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y.

Mitchell is serving time for her role in the escape at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, N.Y., and so far has been denied parole twice.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.