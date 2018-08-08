Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Ben Stiller's prison break series set for Showtime debut

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 10:21 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh has a part in Ben Stiller's upcoming Showtime series "Escape at Dannemora."

Some scenes for the series about the 2015 escape from upstate New York's Clinton Correctional Facility and three-week manhunt that followed reportedly were filmed at SCI Pittsburgh.

Executive producer/director Stiller recounts the escape of convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat, who were aided by former prison seamstress Joyce Mitchell, with whom both men had an intimate relationship.

The ensuing manhunt terrorized residents in the small town of Dannemora and surrounding area and drew national — and even international — attention.

Academy Award winner Benicio del Toro plays Matt, while Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano portrays Sweat. Mitchell is played by Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

The cast also includes veteran actors Bonnie Hunt and David Morse.

The eight-episode series will premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 18, following its debut at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Oct. 15.

The manhunt ended with Matt being shot and killed. Sweat was shot and captured.

After pleading guilty to escape charges, he's serving a life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y.

Mitchell is serving time for her role in the escape at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, N.Y., and so far has been denied parole twice.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

