KDKA's Marty Griffin moves on to new venture
Updated 3 hours ago
Longtime KDKA television reporter Marty Griffin, known in the Pittsburgh area for his “Get Marty” consumer assistance pieces, is no longer part of the CBS Corp. station, he says.
Griffin left the station several weeks ago. His name no longer is listed on the KDKA connect page.
“Yes. I am leaving to pursue a digital media company called Sparkt,” Griffin says in a private Facebook message.
Griffin remains with KDKA’s Entercom-owned radio station, where he hosts a daily morning program.
A message left with KDKA television news director Anne Linaberger was not immediately returned on Monday.
According to its website, sparkt.com is “building a next-generation social media company where good stories point to good deeds.”
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.