Grant moves forward WQED's 'The Shanghailanders' documentary

A National Endowment for the Humanities grant is helping to move forward the development phase of a 90-minute documentary WQED plans to produce focusing on the social, cultural, and political legacies of European Jews who found refuge in Shanghai, China, during the late 1930s.

The grant award is in the category of media projects, according to a news release, to support film, television, and radio projects that explore significant events, figures, and ideas within the humanities.

“This grant is an important endorsement of our efforts to share this significant point in history with the national PBS system. The financial award is the first step that leads to further funding opportunities to go into actual production,” Darryl Ford Williams, WQED vice president of content, says in the release.

With a working title of “The Shanghailanders,” the documentary will cover the intersection of cultures and conflict. Shanghai had for centuries a complex association with Jewish immigrants, and was the pivotal point for tens of thousands of Jews desperate to flee Nazi persecution during World War II when the rest of the world had turned its back on them, the release adds.

The program will provide viewers a new understanding of how such intricate cultural interactions both helped to create, and were impacted by, this singular global city. Those same interactions served in many ways to rescue and preserve Jewish tradition, bring unique art, music and film into the world, and continue to be debated as the Chinese use them to define themselves in the modern world, the release notes.

