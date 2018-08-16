Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Mister Rogers movie with Tom Hanks looking for Pittsburgh extras

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Tom Hanks will play Fred Rogers in new movie about about the children’s TV icon.
AFP/Getty Images/PBS
Tom Hanks will play Fred Rogers in new movie about about the children’s TV icon.

Updated 11 hours ago

Looking to be part of a special neighborhood?

Extras Casting has put out an open call for paid extras in “You Are My Friend,” the forthcoming movie about Fred Rogers that will be filming in September and October in Pittsburgh.

The movie, starring Tom Hanks as the beloved children’s TV host, is looking for extras of all ages, from infants to adults, of ethnicities.

Extras will be cast for various scenes in the movie — as New York and Pittsburgh pedestrians, ballroom party guests, journalists, business types, wedding guests, bar and restaurant patrons, hospital staff, and audience members.

Because the film is based on an article written for Esquire in 1998, those interested are asked to come dressed in 1990s attire, although it’s not a prerequisite for being cast.

Extras will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, downtown Pittsburgh.

Marielle Heller (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is directing the film. Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) has also been announced in the cast.

TriStar Pictures official description: “Jaded and cynical exposé journalist, Lloyd Vogel, is ordered to do a piece on the much beloved television personality, Mr. Fred Rogers. Initially highly distrustful of his subject’s sincerity, Lloyd warily and slowly comes to appreciate the genuine honesty and deeply held convictions of Mr. Rogers, eventually writing not an exposé but a heartfelt tribute to a true American Hero.”

The movie is slated to be released Oct. 18, 2019. For more information on the open call, visit the Movie Casting PGH Facebook page or on their website .

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me