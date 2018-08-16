Mister Rogers movie with Tom Hanks looking for Pittsburgh extras

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking to be part of a special neighborhood?

Extras Casting has put out an open call for paid extras in “You Are My Friend,” the forthcoming movie about Fred Rogers that will be filming in September and October in Pittsburgh.

The movie, starring Tom Hanks as the beloved children’s TV host, is looking for extras of all ages, from infants to adults, of ethnicities.

Extras will be cast for various scenes in the movie — as New York and Pittsburgh pedestrians, ballroom party guests, journalists, business types, wedding guests, bar and restaurant patrons, hospital staff, and audience members.

Because the film is based on an article written for Esquire in 1998, those interested are asked to come dressed in 1990s attire, although it’s not a prerequisite for being cast.

Extras will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, downtown Pittsburgh.

Marielle Heller (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is directing the film. Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) has also been announced in the cast.

TriStar Pictures official description: “Jaded and cynical exposé journalist, Lloyd Vogel, is ordered to do a piece on the much beloved television personality, Mr. Fred Rogers. Initially highly distrustful of his subject’s sincerity, Lloyd warily and slowly comes to appreciate the genuine honesty and deeply held convictions of Mr. Rogers, eventually writing not an exposé but a heartfelt tribute to a true American Hero.”

The movie is slated to be released Oct. 18, 2019. For more information on the open call, visit the Movie Casting PGH Facebook page or on their website .

