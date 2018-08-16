Carnegie Science Center screens 'fan favorites' in 3D

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie Science Center will present “Rangos Fan Favorites Week” Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, screening films that have most captivated museum visitors, this time in 3D digital format, according to a news release.

“Extreme Weather” takes viewers on a tour of some of the most amazing and potentially deadly natural phenomena, while “Humpback Whales” lets visitors go along for a ride in the sea with the 50-ton aquatic animals.

Feet can remain on terra firma and planted in Pittsburgh, while visiting the nation’s natural treasures in “National Parks Adventure.”

Travel to one of the world’s oldest cities while viewing, “Jerusalem.”

And discover secrets of nature in “Mysteries of the Unseen World.”

Theater staff film picks are based on popularity, visitor reviews, and the level at which the films showcase the capabilities of the theater’s technology, the release notes.

“The Rangos has a history of screening stunning educational films and documentaries. Fortunately for our visitors, films they enjoyed in the former Rangos Omnimax Theater are now available in digital 3D,” cinema senior director Chad Hunter says in the release.

For show times and tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org

