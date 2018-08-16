Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Carnegie Science Center screens 'fan favorites' in 3D

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
‘Humpback Whales’ is part of Rangos Fan Favorites Week, Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, at the Carnegie Science Center.
‘Humpback Whales’ is part of Rangos Fan Favorites Week, Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, at the Carnegie Science Center.

Updated 10 hours ago

Carnegie Science Center will present “Rangos Fan Favorites Week” Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, screening films that have most captivated museum visitors, this time in 3D digital format, according to a news release.

“Extreme Weather” takes viewers on a tour of some of the most amazing and potentially deadly natural phenomena, while “Humpback Whales” lets visitors go along for a ride in the sea with the 50-ton aquatic animals.

Feet can remain on terra firma and planted in Pittsburgh, while visiting the nation’s natural treasures in “National Parks Adventure.”

Travel to one of the world’s oldest cities while viewing, “Jerusalem.”

And discover secrets of nature in “Mysteries of the Unseen World.”

Theater staff film picks are based on popularity, visitor reviews, and the level at which the films showcase the capabilities of the theater’s technology, the release notes.

“The Rangos has a history of screening stunning educational films and documentaries. Fortunately for our visitors, films they enjoyed in the former Rangos Omnimax Theater are now available in digital 3D,” cinema senior director Chad Hunter says in the release.

For show times and tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me