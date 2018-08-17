Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

WQED airs evening salute to queen of soul Aretha Franklin

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
The late ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin, is the subject of a special remembrance show airing at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 on WQED.
Updated 4 hours ago

To mark Thursday’s passing of Aretha Franklin at the age of 76, PBS/WQED will present a half hour remembrance special at 8:30 p.m. today, according to a news release.

“Aretha: Queen of Soul,” will include archival footage from Franklin’s storied career, and interviews evoking the memory of the woman known as the “Queen of Soul,” the release adds.

The PBS Newshour weekend team is producing the Aug. 17 special, which Hari Sreenivasan will host.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me