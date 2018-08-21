Netflix series 'Mindhunter' to seek extras at Latrobe fest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Area residents who have an interest in appearing on the small screen may get a chance to realize their dream this weekend at the Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe.

Staff for the original Netflix series “Mindhunter” will be on hand seeking extras for the crime show, which is filming its second season in the Pittsburgh region.

“We’re looking for background actors of all ages and ethnicities to play FBI agents, students, lawyers, doctors, etcetera,” said Angela Citrola, a member of the show’s casting staff.

Prospective actors will find the Mindhunter casting contingent set up from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, likely in a parking lot along Latrobe’s Main Street.

Community festivals, including the recent Little Italy Days in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, have provided a good opportunity for finding extras to populate the show’s scenes, Citrola said.

“We usually set up in tents where all the action is,” she said. “We can get out into the community and let people know we’re here and casting.

“We usually find some really awesome people. We’ve had some really good turnouts. People seem to love the show, and we are excited about the response.”

Set in the 1970s, the series is based on the 1996 book “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The book takes readers behind the scenes of high-profile cases, including that of Seattle’s Green River killer, where Douglas developed techniques for profiling suspects.

According to Citrola, the show’s crew will be shooting footage in the region for a few more months. Extras who are called for filming can expect a minimum of $80, for eight hours of work, and a $40 stipend for completing a wardrobe fitting, she said.

The Latrobe casting event also is exciting for Briana Tomack, president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce that organizes the annual banana split festival.

Mindhunter is “really popular. I know a lot of people who like it,” Tomack said. “I think people may come just for the casting and then may stay and enjoy the festivities.”

The festival, which celebrates Latrobe’s claim as the the birthplace of the banana split, will feature food, live music and fun activities Friday through Sunday in downtown Latrobe. Saturday’s highlights include a 5K run, at 9 a.m., a car cruise, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a nighttime fireworks display.

Visit bananasplitfest.com for more information about the festival and netflix.com for details of the Mindhunter series.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.