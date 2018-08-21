Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

McFeely actor hosts 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' opening in Ligonier

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
David Newell as “Mr. McFeely” with Fred Rogers on the TV set of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”
David Newell as “Mr. McFeely” with Fred Rogers on the TV set of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

Updated 9 hours ago

When Mr. McFeely dropped by “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on the long-running children’s television program, the mailman always delivered a friendly “speedy delivery” greeting.

McFeely’s alter ego, David Newell, will pay a visit to Ligonier to host the opening night of a three-night showing of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Diamond Theatre.

He will welcome families and introduce the film, and answer questions and sign autographs — as David Newell, not Mr. McFeely, he says — at its conclusion.

The documentary from Focus Films by Academy Award-winning producer/director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”) opened in theaters around the country on June 8, following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Since its opening, Newell says the film has had a great response, especially from adults that grew up watching “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001 on public television, including WQED-TV in Pittsburgh, where it was filmed.

‘Oscar buzz’

There’s even some “Oscar buzz” that the documentary is favored to win an Academy Award, he says.

Newell, who worked with Fred Rogers for more than 35 years, has had several requests from theaters in Pennsylvania and in other states to make guest appearances since the documentary of Rogers’ life opened. Rogers passed away in 2003.

‘Speedy delivery’

Newell, who also served as an associate producer and properties manager on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” and public relations director for Family Communications Inc., still portrays his Mr. McFeely character at special events.

He recalls one of his favorite memories of Rogers, which took place during the taping of the last episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The script called for Mr. McFeely to make his usual entrance with his “speedy delivery” greeting and a “see you around the neighborhood” or similar exit.

But as he was leaving Mister Rogers’ TV house that day, he says “I decided to shake his hand as I was saying ‘speedy delivery’. The handshake was for me a ‘Thank you and it has been wonderful knowing and working with you for all these 35 years.’”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me