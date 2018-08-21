Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

It's slime time! 'Double Dare Live!' coming to Pittsburgh

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

Nickelodeon's "Double Dare" will be the messiest thing to hit the Benedum Center stage when "Double Dare Live!" comes to Pittsburgh on Nov. 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 24.

The tour is promoting the return to the small screen of the slippery, slimey, self-proclaimed "messiest show on television."

The touring version of the popular kids' show features the typical messy stunts, physical challenges and obstacle course — along with original host Marc Summers.

It's an interesting choice for Summers, who after his stint on the show, revealed that he had obsessive compulsive disorder and could barely stand being slimed himself.

He says he managed to avoid the slime for the first 65 episodes and then the producers said it was his time to get slimed. Ever wonder what that slime was really made of? Wonder no more:

"Double Dare" first ran from 1986 to 1993. A revival ran in 2000, and the new version began on June 25 with host Liza Koshy.

What's the enduring appeal for Generations X, Y and Z of a show that ruins your hair, your clothes and your dignity? Maybe it is just the messiness of it all — every child's dream of cutting loose and not worrying what mom and dad will say.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

