It's slime time! 'Double Dare Live!' coming to Pittsburgh

Nickelodeon's "Double Dare" will be the messiest thing to hit the Benedum Center stage when "Double Dare Live!" comes to Pittsburgh on Nov. 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 24.

The tour is promoting the return to the small screen of the slippery, slimey, self-proclaimed "messiest show on television."

This is amazing!Double Dare Live coming to Pittsburgh this fall https://t.co/vgFPmrfAoy — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 21, 2018

Double Dare is coming to Pittsburgh?!?.... where do I sign up pic.twitter.com/uYNmBaDnEI — Shannon (@LadyScorpio814) August 20, 2018

The touring version of the popular kids' show features the typical messy stunts, physical challenges and obstacle course — along with original host Marc Summers.

It's an interesting choice for Summers, who after his stint on the show, revealed that he had obsessive compulsive disorder and could barely stand being slimed himself.

He says he managed to avoid the slime for the first 65 episodes and then the producers said it was his time to get slimed. Ever wonder what that slime was really made of? Wonder no more:

"Double Dare" first ran from 1986 to 1993. A revival ran in 2000, and the new version began on June 25 with host Liza Koshy.

What's the enduring appeal for Generations X, Y and Z of a show that ruins your hair, your clothes and your dignity? Maybe it is just the messiness of it all — every child's dream of cutting loose and not worrying what mom and dad will say.

I love double dare because making a mess with friends is the best! — Brandon Clark (@webguyaz) June 17, 2018

I loved it too. My 2 kids and I watched it every day. One day I had been cleaning and finished the family room. My kids decided to play double dare and when i came in they had all the sofa and love seat cushions all on the floor, toys etc. It was a mess. I wasn't happy. Lol — Jan Golden (@becuziwantto) April 25, 2018

The fact that double dare is back on TV makes me so happy. Kids love it and I do too. Slime time !!!! pic.twitter.com/o5tuXauW3X — Dave Kennedy (ReL1K) (@HackingDave) July 9, 2018

While the children on Double Dare found that red flag in the slime pits, they were never able to find their parents love or approval. — James Alvarez (@ObscureGent) July 26, 2017

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.