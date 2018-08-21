MTV announces reboot of 'The Hills'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rest is still…being written, apparently.

MTV announced Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards it is bringing back a reboot of its iconic Los Angeles-based reality show "The Hills."

A teaser for the show was released featuring an acoustic cover of the show's theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield (bringing back all the feels) as picturesque shots of LA were shown. At the end you hear cast member Stephanie Pratt say, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird."

People reports "The Hills: New Beginnings" will reunite original cast members from the show and will follow their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere in 2019. The entire cast hasn't been confirmed, but some original cast members including Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Jason Whaler were on the VMA red carpet Monday.

Missing from the reboot will be the show's former stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

"The Hills," a spin-off of "Laguna Beach," followed Conrad as she moved from Laguna Beach to LA to start a fashion career. The series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010. Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

Cavillari already has her own E! reality show, "Very Cavallari," which follows her life in Nashville where she recently opened a boutique for her brand Uncommon James.

Conrad continues to be a fashion designer with a line at Kohl's. She also runs The Little Market, which sells fair trade products made from female artisans around the world.

