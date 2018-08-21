Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

MTV announces reboot of 'The Hills'

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Original cast members of MTV reality show The Hills gather on the red carpet of the VMA Awards on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Original cast members of MTV reality show The Hills gather on the red carpet of the VMA Awards on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

The rest is still…being written, apparently.

MTV announced Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards it is bringing back a reboot of its iconic Los Angeles-based reality show "The Hills."

A teaser for the show was released featuring an acoustic cover of the show's theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield (bringing back all the feels) as picturesque shots of LA were shown. At the end you hear cast member Stephanie Pratt say, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird."

People reports "The Hills: New Beginnings" will reunite original cast members from the show and will follow their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere in 2019. The entire cast hasn't been confirmed, but some original cast members including Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Jason Whaler were on the VMA red carpet Monday.

Missing from the reboot will be the show's former stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

"The Hills," a spin-off of "Laguna Beach," followed Conrad as she moved from Laguna Beach to LA to start a fashion career. The series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010. Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

Cavillari already has her own E! reality show, "Very Cavallari," which follows her life in Nashville where she recently opened a boutique for her brand Uncommon James.

Conrad continues to be a fashion designer with a line at Kohl's. She also runs The Little Market, which sells fair trade products made from female artisans around the world.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me