Pittsburgh-area boxers look to show grit on 'The Contender'

Premium pay television network EPIX will have 16 fighters facing off for the championship belt on the revival of boxing franchise series “The Contender,” at 10 p.m. Aug. 24

Two local athletes — Morgan “Big Chief” Fitch and Gerald “G5” Sherrell — will be part of the 12-episode season from MGM Television and Paramount Television.

Produced by Mark Burnett, the show will be hosted by undefeated boxing champion Andre “Son of God” Ward, who is reprising his role of “Creed II” later this year.

The fighters will be coached by trainers Freddie Roach (best known for training Manny Pacquiao) and Naazim Richardson (best known for training “Sugar” Shane Mosley). They will compete each week in grueling elimination-style fights in the journey to take home the winner’s six-figure purse.

“The Contender” takes unscripted television to its grittiest. It has professional fighters engaging in real professional fights.

The 16 contenders come from a wide variety of professional boxing backgrounds and stations in life, bringing their unique stories, personalities, strengths and motivations to the series.

Each fighter will be vying to be declared the new 160-pound middleweight champion.

The Tribune-Review asked Fitch and Sherrell a few questions via email:

Morgan Fitch, 35, Charleroi

Injury-plagued throughout his sport, the Native American who hails from Southern Louisiana is a married father of three. Knowing that he’s old for the sport, he says he has one last shot at making his boxing dreams come true.

Question: When did you start boxing?

Answer: I started boxing when I was 17 years old.

Q: What do you love about this sport?

A: What I love about boxing is that it keeps me walking a straight line in life. I have to stay disciplined and show my kids that it takes hard work and 100 percent commitment if you want to see positive results. Even though things might not go the way you anticipate, giving it your all is what matters.

Q: Why do you want to be on “The Contender”?

A : I was at a crossroads in my life, deciding if I was going to box or give my all to the window cleaning business I started. I owed it to myself after 18 years to take the opportunity “The Contender” offered. I’m glad I did, because it showed me that my fire still burns boxing, I had the chance to make a difference financially in my life and offer hope to others to follow their dreams no matter what life deals them.

Q: Who has been your inspiration in boxing?

A: My inspiration has been my family and friends that have supported me through all these years. And my team that has always believed in me.

Q: What makes a good boxer?

A: A good boxer consists of discipline, hard work, heart, a solid mentality and the will to never give up.

Here’s what Eric Van Wagenen, executive producer and showrunner for “The Contender” says about Fitch:

“Morgan Fitch is the type of fighter ‘The Contender’ was made for. A proud Native American from the Houma Tribe in Louisiana, Morgan moved to Pittsburgh with his wife and three kids in order to advance his boxing career. At 35, Morgan is one of the oldest competitors and he knows this might be his best and last shot to make himself known. I think people are going to really like his story.”

Gerald Sherrell, 25, West End

A fan of the original “Contender” series growing up, Sherrell is an undefeated and explosive fighter with a level of unrivaled and self-proclaimed swagger. Hailing from the projects, this multiple Golden Gloves, Silver Gloves and Junior Olympic competitor — who is a local zoo security guard by day and young father by night — is looking to bring boxing glory back to his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Question: When did you start boxing?

A: I started boxing at the age of 8.

Q: What do you love about this sport?

A: I loved it soon as I walked into the gym. I love that boxing gives me an outlet, it’s a great adrenaline rush and a form of art.

Q: Why do you want to be on “The Contender”?

A : “The Contender” is just the start of my career, and my hope is that it’s going to help elevate it. Also, if I win the whole competition, it would change my family’s life.

Q: Who has been your inspiration in boxing?

A: My inspiration has been my daughter, family and fans.

Q: What makes a good boxer?

A: I believe a good heart, a strong will, you need that dog in you (Mean Streak) and a dedication like no other.

Here’s what Van Wagenen says about Sherrell:

“Gerald Sherrell first caught our eye because of his undefeated record. Then as we got to know him in casting, we really liked him for ‘The Contender.’ He’s a young, talented, hard-working father who cares deeply for his family and his city and has huge potential in boxing. He’s also got a great love of animals and works in a Pittsburgh zoo to pay his bills. At only 25 years old, Gerald is the kind of fighter that can have a big impact on the middleweight division for a long time.”

