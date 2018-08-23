Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Today Show' meteorologist Al Roker melts down over malfunctioning screen

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
Al Roker attends Hallmark's Evening Gala during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Al Roker attends Hallmark's Evening Gala during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Updated 19 hours ago

He's not exactly known for holding back his quirkiness.

So Al Roker went all ... Al Roker on NBC's "Today" Thursday morning.

While trying to deliver his national forecast during the broadcast, Roker's monitor showing the weather around the country started to get a bit jumpy.

Roker's first instinct? Pound it. His second instinct? Freak out.

Among his comments on the situation, Roker said "Gotta call Best Buy, huh?"

Get in touch with them while you can, just in case they decide to do more than just closing their mobile stores.

Though he said nothing particularly damning in this instance, Roker has been reprimanded in the past for his off-the-cuff remarks.

In 2014, the New York Post reported Roker was told to back off with some of his jabs during live broadcasts. Incidents included Roker telling a mother her crying baby looked like a "Japanese anime" and admitting to having pooped his pants at the White House.

Sometimes, he comes up with a pretty good one.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me