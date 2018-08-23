'Today Show' meteorologist Al Roker melts down over malfunctioning screen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He's not exactly known for holding back his quirkiness.

So Al Roker went all ... Al Roker on NBC's "Today" Thursday morning.

While trying to deliver his national forecast during the broadcast, Roker's monitor showing the weather around the country started to get a bit jumpy.

Roker's first instinct? Pound it. His second instinct? Freak out.

Among his comments on the situation, Roker said "Gotta call Best Buy, huh?"

Though he said nothing particularly damning in this instance, Roker has been reprimanded in the past for his off-the-cuff remarks.

In 2014, the New York Post reported Roker was told to back off with some of his jabs during live broadcasts. Incidents included Roker telling a mother her crying baby looked like a "Japanese anime" and admitting to having pooped his pants at the White House.

Sometimes, he comes up with a pretty good one.