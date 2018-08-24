Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dead at 76

Chris Pastrick | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Robin Leach, the man famous for "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," died Thursday evening at the age of 76, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Leach had been in the hospital since Nov. 21, having suffered a stroke, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach was a columnist.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow."

Leach was born in London on Aug. 29, 1941. He started working in journalism for The Harrow Observer when he was 15. At age 18, he became the youngest Page One editor at the London's Daily Mail.

He began working in television in 1980 on CNN's "People Tonight" segment.

From 1984-95, Leach hosted "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," a syndicated series that showed the lavish homes and eccentricities of the wealthy. His famous closing to each episode bid everyone "champagne wishes and caviar dreams."

He also helped launch both "Entertainment Tonight" and the Television Food Network.

