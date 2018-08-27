'One Dollar' advance screening set for Lawrenceville theater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An advance screening of “One Dollar,” a new show shot in and around Pittsburgh, is set for 6 p.m. today at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville.

The show, which premieres on CBS All Access on Aug. 30, is a mystery set in a small, post-recession rust belt town, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder.

The show’s cast includes Aleksa Palladino, Christopher Denham, Greg Germann, and Gracie Lawrence, as well as Carnegie Mellon University graduate and “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr.

“Given the many local ties this show has, we’re really excited to be hosting the advanced screening,” said Row House owner Brian Mendelssohn in a release. “It should be a great night.”

The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with director Craig Zobel.

Admission is free, but space is limited in the theater at 4115 Butler St, and seating is first-come, first served.

Those who wish to attend should register at onedollarrsvp@cbsi.com.

