Was that Tom Hanks in a Greensburg Starbucks?

Was that the real Tom Hanks spotted in a Greensburg Starbucks on Tuesday?

It's certainly possible, given the fact that the Academy Award-winning actor is set to star as Latrobe native son Fred Rogers in the new movie "You Are My Friend."

The film from Sony TriStar Pictures is set to begin filming around Pittsburgh in the fall. So it's quite possible Hanks was in the area doing some research.

Hundreds of aspiring extras in #Pittsburgh have shown up to a casting call for Mister Rogers movie to be filmed this fall with @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/LEtY2MdRlP — Luis Fábregas (@LuisTrib) August 25, 2018

The manager on duty this morning at the Starbucks on Route 30 East said he was unable to comment, since all media inquiries must "go through corporate."

But there's photo evidence on the Across Westmoreland Facebook page, and that makes it so, right? Facebook user John Joseph James posted the photo, which he says his brother-in-law sent to his wife.

He comments that it was taken in the Starbucks "on Route 30 near the Kia dealership. Not quite sure who this guy is, but someone told me he's an up-and-coming star and to keep an eye out for him in the movies..."

Hanks could have been traveling from Pittsburgh to the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College when he had a hankering (get it?) for a pumpkin spice latte, which returned to the menu yesterday.

Or maybe he's a Nitro Cold Brew kind of guy.

In any case, Tom Hanks is welcome in Greensburg any time — and he'd be sure to get a good meal.

Looks like the friendly folks of Greensburg would love to be his neighbor too.

