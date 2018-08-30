Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Steelers' Antonio Brown reaching new heights with 'Treehouse Masters'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

He arrived at Steelers training camp in a helicopter. How will Antonio Brown top that?

Apparently with another lofty undertaking — a treetop construction project with Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters."

According to show producer Discovery Studios, the star wide receiver will be getting "sky box views from his own backyard" on an episode scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

The full specs of the build are not being revealed, but they appear to involve plumbing, so it should be ritzier than the four plywood walls and a rope ladder you had as a kid.

Valencia-based Kennihan's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is involved.

Maybe they'll be installing another custom aquarium, like the one he had built on Animal Planet's "Tanked" in 2017.

Brown's forays into television go beyond the two Animal Planet shows.

He was a contestant on Season 22 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016, but didn't get as far former Steeler Hines Ward, the Season 11 winner.

He also appeared in the 2015 pilot for HBO's "Ballers" and in two 2016 episodes of "Bookaboo," a British children's series featuring celebrities reading to an animated rock-and-rolling puppy.

Also related to the small screen, he's the cover athlete for "Madden 19," the popular EA Sports video game.

Maybe he's rethinking the aversion to the media that he hinted at in July, complaining that reporters "put pressure on me every day."

Either way, that treehouse should make for a nice getaway.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

