Steelers' Antonio Brown reaching new heights with 'Treehouse Masters'

He arrived at Steelers training camp in a helicopter. How will Antonio Brown top that?

Apparently with another lofty undertaking — a treetop construction project with Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters."

According to show producer Discovery Studios, the star wide receiver will be getting "sky box views from his own backyard" on an episode scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

Touchdown! Just finished up a modernist treehouse for @AntonioBrown in Pittsburgh, and the Treehouse Masters crew scores again! This one is a real stunner! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @ Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania https://t.co/83xC8zyHVD — Christina Salway (@christinasalway) June 29, 2018

The full specs of the build are not being revealed, but they appear to involve plumbing, so it should be ritzier than the four plywood walls and a rope ladder you had as a kid.

Valencia-based Kennihan's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is involved.

Getting excited about the premier of @AB84 treehouse project next friday the 7th at 8pm. We had a great time working with @nelsontreehouse . Pete, Dustin and the team were true craftsman. pic.twitter.com/e6cJc6Iu8e — Kennihan Plumbing & Heating (@KennihanH) August 30, 2018

Yo @AB84 Did You Put A Working Toilet In That Treehouse? — BIG BOB (@FSBigBob) August 30, 2018

Maybe they'll be installing another custom aquarium, like the one he had built on Animal Planet's "Tanked" in 2017.

NFL superstar @AB84 got his dream aquarium on #Tanked ! Check out the big reveal and catch the full episode on @AnimalPlanet pic.twitter.com/VV8RV1m1sC — Discovery Inc (@DiscoveryIncTV) October 9, 2017

Brown's forays into television go beyond the two Animal Planet shows.

He was a contestant on Season 22 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016, but didn't get as far former Steeler Hines Ward, the Season 11 winner.

He also appeared in the 2015 pilot for HBO's "Ballers" and in two 2016 episodes of "Bookaboo," a British children's series featuring celebrities reading to an animated rock-and-rolling puppy.

@AntonioBrown You can do no wrong in my eyes after your awesome story-telling on #bookaboo . #justsaying — Jeanine Detz (@JeanineDetz) January 18, 2017

Also related to the small screen, he's the cover athlete for "Madden 19," the popular EA Sports video game.

Maybe he's rethinking the aversion to the media that he hinted at in July, complaining that reporters "put pressure on me every day."

Before Steelers minicamp, Antonio Brown expressed frustrations with feeling "constantly under pressure." pic.twitter.com/DEiIVpFZUy — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 12, 2018

Please take some time today to keep Antonio Brown in your thoughts and prayers over him having to deal with the pressure of the country's 24th largest media market. — DJ Gallo (@DJGalloEtc) June 13, 2018

Either way, that treehouse should make for a nice getaway.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.