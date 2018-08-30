Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Tom Hanks visited Saint Vincent College for movie research

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Tom Hanks visited the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College on Aug. 24 to research his role in the upcoming film 'You Are My Friend,' in which he will play Rogers. Here, he is seen at a 2013 event at The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.
REUTERS
Updated 12 hours ago

Actor Tom Hanks didn't just breeze through Westmoreland County recently for a Starbucks stop in Greensburg. You can get Starbucks anywhere.

What brought him here, and what he couldn't get anywhere else, is the trove of material related to Fred Rogers that is housed in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

"I can confirm that Tom Hanks did visit last Friday," said Suzanne English, the college's vice president of marketing and communications. "He just wanted some quiet time in the archive to prepare and do some research."

The research is for the Academy Award-winning actor's role as Rogers in the upcoming movie "You Are My Friend," which will begin filming this fall in Pittsburgh.

English said Hanks was accompanied on his visit by Bill Isler, former president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Co.

While a Tom Hanks sighting created quite a stir locally, it was looked upon askance by Pittsburghers, who are used to seeing celebrities around town. They had no trouble making fun of their star-struck neighbors with #TomHanksInPittsburgh on Twitter.

And the ribbing didn't stop with Starbucks. Apparently, Hanks "sightings" have been rampant in Pittsburgh lately.

He's been spotted on the rivers, in the stadiums, at UPMC and on the road.

If it weren't so hilarious, it might make Greensburgers mad.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

