Tom Hanks visited Saint Vincent College for movie research

Actor Tom Hanks didn't just breeze through Westmoreland County recently for a Starbucks stop in Greensburg. You can get Starbucks anywhere.

What brought him here, and what he couldn't get anywhere else, is the trove of material related to Fred Rogers that is housed in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

"I can confirm that Tom Hanks did visit last Friday," said Suzanne English, the college's vice president of marketing and communications. "He just wanted some quiet time in the archive to prepare and do some research."

The research is for the Academy Award-winning actor's role as Rogers in the upcoming movie "You Are My Friend," which will begin filming this fall in Pittsburgh.

The granting of a film tax credit means the majority, if not most of the movie 'You Are My Friend,' starring Tom Hanks, will be shot in Pittsburgh. #mrrogers #youaremyfriend https://t.co/Tdcms7HxSP pic.twitter.com/ib1J6lMuNp — Pittsburgh Magazine (@PittsburghMag) July 12, 2018

English said Hanks was accompanied on his visit by Bill Isler, former president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Co.

While a Tom Hanks sighting created quite a stir locally, it was looked upon askance by Pittsburghers, who are used to seeing celebrities around town. They had no trouble making fun of their star-struck neighbors with #TomHanksInPittsburgh on Twitter.

Not sure what he drank that didn't agree with him, but my wife's cousin's dog sitter sent me this picture of Tom Hanks crawling out of a Starbucks bathroom in Greensburg #TomHanksInPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/6KLiyft0fv — Mikey (@fsmikey) August 30, 2018

Can't Really Confirm It Is Him... Buuuut My Cousins Step-Aunt Said She Saw Tom Hanks Playing A Giant Foot Piano At SBucks In Greensburg And Took Video For This GIF... WHOA #TomHanksInPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/x9EBhMKWGM — BIG BOB (@FSBigBob) August 30, 2018

And the ribbing didn't stop with Starbucks. Apparently, Hanks "sightings" have been rampant in Pittsburgh lately.

He's been spotted on the rivers, in the stadiums, at UPMC and on the road.

Tom Hanks has been admitted to UPMC after drinking a Fake Pumpkin Spice Latte.... It made his hair fall out.. Things are not looking good, he should've just got a Turner's Premium Iced Tea... @pghguyinva #TomHanksInPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jyFkZpHLQb — Timmie Fielder (@timothiefielder) August 30, 2018

If it weren't so hilarious, it might make Greensburgers mad.

'Tom Hanks was in Greensburg' is the new 'Roger Waters lives in Cranberry.' — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) August 29, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.