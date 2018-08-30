Live stream 'One Dollar' on CBS All Access
"One Dollar," a brand new CBS All Access original series that premieres Aug. 30 is now live streaming, exclusively on cbs.com.
Money. Murder. Mystery. #OneDollar is now streaming, exclusively on CBS All Access. https://t.co/3qFdTEmVU5 pic.twitter.com/FfSyanMjam— CBS All Access (@cbsallaccess) August 30, 2018
This mystery, shot in several areas of Western Pennsylvania, is set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open at the town's secrets get revealed.
British actor Nathaniel Martello-White stars in his first major U.S. television role as he plays private investigator Jake Noveer in the 10-episode mystery thriller from Jason Mosberg.
