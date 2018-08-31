ABC shares first set image of Roseanne-less 'Connors' cast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As if it weren't already official enough, ABC put the final nail in Roseanne Connor's coffin Friday morning.

The network posted the first official on-set image of the cast of its "Rosanne" spinoff "The Connors."

The image shows the same actors as were in last season's reboot of the hit ABC comedy, minus Rosanne Barr, gathered around the Connors' kitchen table.

John Goodman is surrounded by co-stars Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, along with the recent additions of Emma Kennedy, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.

Goodman made news recently by revealing that Barr's character would be killed off in the new series. Speaking to London's Sunday Times about his character Dan, "It's an unknown. I guess he'll be mopey and sad because his wife's dead."

Barr was fired and her rebooted "Roseanne" series was canceled by ABC this spring after she sent out a racist tweet that said President Barack Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett was the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

On ABC's official web page for the new show, the network makes clear that "Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series."

"The Connors" is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.