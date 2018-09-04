Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Colton Underwood is ABC's next 'Bachelor'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
ABC has announced that Colton Underwood, a veteran of both 'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise,' will be handing out the roses on Season 23 of 'The Bachelor' coming up in January.
From "The Bachelorette" to "Bachelor in Paradise" and finally to "The Bachelor," let's hope the third time's the charm for Colton Underwood to find lasting love.

ABC announced this morning on "Good Morning America" that the hunky-and-wholesome Underwood will be the star of Season 23 of "The Bachelor" coming up in January.

Underwood first appeared on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" with Becca Kufrin, where he made waves by confessing that he is, to put it delicately, saving himself for marriage. (Which endeared him to some fans.)

He also revealed to Kufrin that he'd been on a date with her friend (and "Bachelor" contestant) Tia Booth, sparking more drama.

His time this summer on "Bachelor in Paradise" was also drama-filled, as he re-encountered both Kufrin and Booth.

Some "Bachelor" fans are on board with the selection of Underwood, who hails from a large Illinois family, made it briefly to the NFL but never played in an actual game and created the Legacy Foundation, a charity for cystic fibrosis, in honor of a cousin who was diagnosed with the disease a baby.

He also reportedly loves dogs.

Others aren't sold on ABC's choice.

Fans wondered if he was on "The Bachelorette" for "the right reasons" or if he was just — gasp — seeking fame. They called him fickle and boring.

Some say ABC just made a safe choice in bringing him back again.

But hope springs eternal in matters of the heart, especially with reality TV-manufactured romance. No doubt, loyal fans will tune in again for the next war of the roses.

And for those ladies who like what they've seen of Colton Underwood, there's still time to apply to be a member of "The Bachelor" cast.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

