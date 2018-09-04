Colton Underwood is ABC's next 'Bachelor'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From "The Bachelorette" to "Bachelor in Paradise" and finally to "The Bachelor," let's hope the third time's the charm for Colton Underwood to find lasting love.

ABC announced this morning on "Good Morning America" that the hunky-and-wholesome Underwood will be the star of Season 23 of "The Bachelor" coming up in January.

Underwood first appeared on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" with Becca Kufrin, where he made waves by confessing that he is, to put it delicately, saving himself for marriage. (Which endeared him to some fans.)

He also revealed to Kufrin that he'd been on a date with her friend (and "Bachelor" contestant) Tia Booth, sparking more drama.

His time this summer on "Bachelor in Paradise" was also drama-filled, as he re-encountered both Kufrin and Booth.

The two split on Monday's episode, days after ET learned he was in the running to be our next 'Bachelor.' https://t.co/GflH8PBPSL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 4, 2018

Some "Bachelor" fans are on board with the selection of Underwood, who hails from a large Illinois family, made it briefly to the NFL but never played in an actual game and created the Legacy Foundation, a charity for cystic fibrosis, in honor of a cousin who was diagnosed with the disease a baby.

He also reportedly loves dogs.

@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing bachelor he's kind, vulnerable and compassionate.. and he looks great in a suit. Let's all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor — Kevin Wendt (@kevin_c_wendt) September 4, 2018

Am I the only one that's kinda excited that @Colt3FIVE is the new bachelor? — b (@betsnunez) September 4, 2018

Others aren't sold on ABC's choice.

Dear @BachelorABC ,I have made a list of people that I would watch as the bachelor before I would watch Colton Underwood. A turtle, a fridge, anybody from the warehouse, a woodchipper, Kevin, a candle, and Lord Voldemort. pic.twitter.com/RuL45KeYRV — beth (@beevann12) September 4, 2018

Bachelor Nation: we want Jason!ABC: okay!*Colton on paradise*ABC: Colton Underwood is the next bachelor!Bachelor Nation....... pic.twitter.com/8saV1s871k — Dαnielle (@dberkzz) September 4, 2018

Fans wondered if he was on "The Bachelorette" for "the right reasons" or if he was just — gasp — seeking fame. They called him fickle and boring.

Some say ABC just made a safe choice in bringing him back again.

It's so sad to see @Colt3FIVE just be the Bachelor for the fame #FameLeech — Dane (@htxdane) September 4, 2018

But hope springs eternal in matters of the heart, especially with reality TV-manufactured romance. No doubt, loyal fans will tune in again for the next war of the roses.

Me: Colton is such a horrible pick for the next Bachelor. I shouldn't watch. Also me: I can't wait to watch and tally how many times he cries each episode and criticize him for not being decisive. The countdown is on! #TheBachelor — Kim ✨ (@KimSchuss) September 4, 2018

And for those ladies who like what they've seen of Colton Underwood, there's still time to apply to be a member of "The Bachelor" cast.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.