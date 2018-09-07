Marty Griffin's cryptic tweet raises questions about his future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former longtime KDKA news personality Marty Griffin's life has apparently taken an unexpected turn.

Griffin, who left the station earlier this summer to pursue new endeavors, was featured in an ominous tweet from his new company, Sparkt, that said he is ready to "fight for his life."

Sparkt posted the tweet Friday afternoon.

A 30-second video accompanies the tweet where Griffin references the deaths of his parents last year as a result of battles with liver cancer and Crohn's disease. A brief transition later he says "I have an 8-year-old son and two daughters. I can't believe it. It's stunning. It's a drive I thought I'd never have to take," he said.

Find out what is driving Marty Griffin to fight for his life and how it could help your own family. The journey begins Monday at 9am. Follow along live right here and on https://t.co/SIuNgy3FBw | #Sparkt #SparktPGH #MartysJourney pic.twitter.com/vkdMOcUheL — Sparkt (@sparktpgh) September 7, 2018

Griffin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sparkt promises that Griffin will provide more details Monday — the same day the company officially launches.

According to its website, Sparkt has tasked itself with "building a next-generation social media company where good stories point to good deeds,"

Last month, Griffin announced he was no longer part of KDKA's TV news team. He remains with KDKA's Entercom-owned radio station, where he hosts a daily morning program.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.