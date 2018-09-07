Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Marty Griffin's cryptic tweet raises questions about his future

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Long-time KDKA reporter Marty Griffin is no longer with the CBS television station in Pittsburgh. He has begun a new venture, Sparkt.com
Long-time KDKA reporter Marty Griffin is no longer with the CBS television station in Pittsburgh. He has begun a new venture, Sparkt.com

Updated 3 hours ago

Former longtime KDKA news personality Marty Griffin's life has apparently taken an unexpected turn.

Griffin, who left the station earlier this summer to pursue new endeavors, was featured in an ominous tweet from his new company, Sparkt, that said he is ready to "fight for his life."

Sparkt posted the tweet Friday afternoon.

A 30-second video accompanies the tweet where Griffin references the deaths of his parents last year as a result of battles with liver cancer and Crohn's disease. A brief transition later he says "I have an 8-year-old son and two daughters. I can't believe it. It's stunning. It's a drive I thought I'd never have to take," he said.

Griffin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sparkt promises that Griffin will provide more details Monday — the same day the company officially launches.

According to its website, Sparkt has tasked itself with "building a next-generation social media company where good stories point to good deeds,"

Last month, Griffin announced he was no longer part of KDKA's TV news team. He remains with KDKA's Entercom-owned radio station, where he hosts a daily morning program.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

Related Content
KDKA's Marty Griffin moves on to new venture
Longtime KDKA television reporter Marty Griffin, known in the Pittsburgh area for his "Get Marty" consumer assistance pieces, is no longer part of the CBS ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me