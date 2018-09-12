Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Warner Bros.: No decision on Henry Cavill's future as Superman

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
FILE - In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Washington. A person familiar with Warner Bros.â plans for its DC Comics films says there are no current prospects for another âSupermanâ film starring Cavill. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Washington. A person familiar with Warner Bros.â plans for its DC Comics films says there are no current prospects for another âSupermanâ film starring Cavill. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 11 hours ago

A person familiar with Warner Bros.’ plans for its DC Comics films says there are no current prospects for another “Superman” film starring Henry Cavill.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Warner Bros. issued a statement Wednesday saying it hasn’t decided on Cavill’s return. Warner Bros. stressed it had a great relationship with Cavill and that remains unchanged. The statement was issued after a Hollywood Reporter article said Cavill’s tenure as the Man of Steel appeared to be ending.

Warner Bros. is in the midst of remaking its DC Comics strategy following the fan and critical backlash to “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman.” Cavill first played Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Representatives for Cavill didn’t return messages Wednesday.

