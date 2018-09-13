Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Review: Dark humor leavens bleak mood of 'White Boy Rick'

Michael O’sullivan | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 8:51 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

It’s easy to see why someone would want to make a movie about Ricky Wershe Jr.

His life story, the inspiration for the new, fact-based crime drama “White Boy Rick,” has it all: drugs, sex and gunrunning, plus a main character whose neck-deep involvement in all those activities — while still a teenager — is both shocking and appealingly guileless.

It’s a little bit harder to explain why you should watch such a depressing, and at times even soul-sucking, movie.

Set in 1980s Detroit, at the height of the city’s crack epidemic and taking place in seedy East Side neighborhoods where kids hang out at the roller rink when they’re not shooting rats for fun (at least as depicted on film), “White Boy Rick” is permeated by an atmosphere of grimy hopelessness that makes it hard to watch.

Wild west vision

Moments of dark humor and colorful dialogue leaven the bleak mood, as when Ricky’s father (played by Matthew McConaughey in a greasy mullet) describes his Wild West vision of late 20th-century urban America.

For Ricky’s old man, that translates to selling modified AK-47s, with the help of his son, to drug dealers and other shady customers — some of whom go on to commit horrible crimes. (In a drive-by shooting, a 13-year-old is killed in the crossfire.) The threat of prosecution by the FBI is used as leverage to lure Ricky (played by baby-faced Baltimore newcomer Richie Merritt) to go undercover as a 14-year-old drug informant.

This is where the film starts to get interesting — if also, let’s face it, something of a downer.

Taking its title from the nickname bestowed on the younger Wershe by some members of Detroit’s black underworld, “White Boy Rick” covers a span of only three to four years. Yet within that brief window, the film charts its adolescent antihero’s unlikely rise and predictable fall, from law-enforcement operative to outlaw, when agents (played by a maternal Jennifer Jason Leigh and a businesslike Rory Cochrane) cut Ricky loose from the informant program.

After that, he uses the skills he learned as a fake drug dealer to become a real one.

Sordid details

At one point, Ricky is shot in the gut in retaliation by a rival, leading to him wear a colostomy bag. French director Yann Demange (“‘71”) doesn’t flinch about showing any of this, a frankness that the filmmaker turns into a kind of perverse stylistic asset when it comes to drawing our attention to the story’s most sordid details.

Some of that unpleasantness concern Ricky’s older sister, Dawn, a drug addict played by an almost unrecognizable Bel Powley (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”). Scenes of Dawn going through withdrawal after her father and brother rescue her from a crack den are harrowing, if also oddly touching, thanks to the familial affection.

At another point, Ricky — already baby-daddy to one girlfriend (Kyanna Simone Simpson) — gets seduced by the wife (Taylour Paige) of an incarcerated drug rival, a woman who also happens to be the niece of Detroit Mayor Coleman Young.

You can’t make this stuff up.

And screenwriters Andy Weiss, Logan Miller and Noah Miller don’t try, mostly hewing faithfully to the tragicomic contours of Ricky’s life. That trajectory leads to the film’s protagonist becoming, as portrayed here, a victim of politics.

Glass half-full

It’s a reading you may or may not choose to accept.

“White Boy Rick” is an engrossing-enough cautionary tale, if that’s what it is. It’s even an entertaining one, in an unsavory kind of way. But whether there’s any deeper meaning to a story that tries only halfheartedly to say something about the fragility of family is debatable.

Still, the performances, which include cameos by Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie as Ricky’s grandparents, are all very good.

Is that good enough? I’m reminded of one exchange in the film, after Ricky’s dad has tried to convince his son that, despite all their tribulations, things have “worked out OK” for the Wershes.

“What can I say?” Ricky’s father says. “I’m a glass-half-full guy.”

Warts and all, there’s enough to like about “White Boy Rick” that you may feel the same way.

Michael O’Sullivan is a Washington Post writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me