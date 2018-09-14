Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Is Krasinski ready to tie on Superman's cape?

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
From desk jockey to horror film hero to government operative to - Superman?
From desk jockey to horror film hero to government operative to - Superman?

Updated 13 hours ago

From boyish paper salesman on “The Office,” to protective husband and father in “A Quiet Place,” to CIA operative/field agent Jack Ryan, actor John Krasinski has expanded his acting - and writing and directing - chops in recent years.

He’s a little older and buffer now, and he’s winning some good reviews for his new television series .

The Boston native even has some regional clout, via his late grandmother and one of his biggest fans, Regina Krasinski , formerly of Harrison.

And now, there seems to be a bit of an inclination to replace actor Henry Cavill with Krasinski in the role of Superman.

At least one published entertainment report, on Forbes.com , seems to be pushing for Krasinski to play the Man of Steel.

From mild-mannered, slightly awkward sales desk jockey Jim Halpern to mild-mannered, slightly awkward newsroom desk jockey Clark Kent?

Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, played her real life role opposite her husband in “A Quiet Place.”

Could the couple team up again, with the striking (sometimes) redhead taking on the role of Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, recently played by redhead Amy Adams?

The same actress who for a time acted with Krasinski on “The Office”?

Is super hero within Krasinski’s acting range?

Time will tell if the cape fits.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me