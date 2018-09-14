Is Krasinski ready to tie on Superman's cape?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From boyish paper salesman on “The Office,” to protective husband and father in “A Quiet Place,” to CIA operative/field agent Jack Ryan, actor John Krasinski has expanded his acting - and writing and directing - chops in recent years.

He’s a little older and buffer now, and he’s winning some good reviews for his new television series .

The Boston native even has some regional clout, via his late grandmother and one of his biggest fans, Regina Krasinski , formerly of Harrison.

And now, there seems to be a bit of an inclination to replace actor Henry Cavill with Krasinski in the role of Superman.

At least one published entertainment report, on Forbes.com , seems to be pushing for Krasinski to play the Man of Steel.

From mild-mannered, slightly awkward sales desk jockey Jim Halpern to mild-mannered, slightly awkward newsroom desk jockey Clark Kent?

Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, played her real life role opposite her husband in “A Quiet Place.”

Could the couple team up again, with the striking (sometimes) redhead taking on the role of Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, recently played by redhead Amy Adams?

The same actress who for a time acted with Krasinski on “The Office”?

Is super hero within Krasinski’s acting range?

Time will tell if the cape fits.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.