Movies/TV

No beard. No goatee. No mustache. 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's goes clean-shaven

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Alex Trebek started the season with a beard, but “Jeopardy!” host is now clean-shaven again.

“Jeopardy!” posted to Twitter a video of Trebek with the caption: “#AlexTrebeard may be gone … but he’s never more than a few days (without shaving) away. Farewell!”

In the video Trebek says, “Sorry to have to tell you folks, but voting is now closed.”

The site invited people to vote on whether the beard should stay or not.

“And we’ve determined that the winner is my wife, Jean,” he goes on. “She voted for me to be clean-shaven and so … that’s it.”

It’s understandable that Trebek’s wife may have had an out-sized vote, but did the beard really ever have a chance?

Trebek opened the new season last week with a sliver beard . But then this week the beard slowly faded away.

On Tuesday he went with a goatee look. On Wednesday he took it a little further sported a mustache . And Thursday, he’s clean-shaven.

In 1989 when the show started, Trebek wore a mustache and then in 2014 for the show’s 30th anniversary, he returned to his mustached-look for the first time in 13 years.

He has been clean-shaven most recently.

In other facial-hair news, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is now sporting his own gray beard .

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

