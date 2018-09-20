Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh hosts 'Mindhunter' casting call

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Jonathan Groff in Netflix series “Mindhunter.”
Jonathan Groff in Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

Updated 3 hours ago

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is hosting a casting call for background actors for the upcoming season of the Netflix-original series, “Mindhunter.”

The casting call will be held 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 in the casino’s Drum Bar. Applicants must be 21 or older to participate.

Adults over the age of 21 are needed to play FBI agents, students, law enforcement officials, protesters, hippies and other characters. The casting crew was in the area during the summer seeking 2,500 extras for the show’s second season.

“Mindhunter” is an American crime series based on the book, “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.” Set in the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (late 1970s), the show revolves around two FBI agents and a psychologist who originate the FBI’s behavioral science unit within the training division at the Academy in Quantico, Va.

Applicants can also be selected by applying online at wegotpop.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me