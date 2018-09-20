Rivers Casino Pittsburgh hosts 'Mindhunter' casting call
Updated 3 hours ago
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is hosting a casting call for background actors for the upcoming season of the Netflix-original series, “Mindhunter.”
The casting call will be held 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 in the casino’s Drum Bar. Applicants must be 21 or older to participate.
Adults over the age of 21 are needed to play FBI agents, students, law enforcement officials, protesters, hippies and other characters. The casting crew was in the area during the summer seeking 2,500 extras for the show’s second season.
“Mindhunter” is an American crime series based on the book, “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.” Set in the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (late 1970s), the show revolves around two FBI agents and a psychologist who originate the FBI’s behavioral science unit within the training division at the Academy in Quantico, Va.
Applicants can also be selected by applying online at wegotpop.com.