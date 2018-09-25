Steelers' Immaculate Reception storyline surprises 'This is Us' viewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Call it the Immaculate Date.

Turns out Jack and Rebecca, the lead characters of the NBC hit “This is Us,” had their first date on the same day as the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers’ miracle play in 1972.

“This is Us” kicked off the season by taking viewers on Jack and Rebecca’s first date in 1972, moments after Franco Harris’ improbable catch.

The episode opened as Harris prepares to take on the field of Three Rivers Stadium.

We know the feeling. https://t.co/ZhaM2CXbAF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 26, 2018

The scene initially left some viewers (and Steelers fans) confused.

I'm a little confused by the beginning of #thisisus but I think Franco Harris may be Deja's dad. — Joan Tintor (@TintorDetto) September 26, 2018

Others simply gushed about the nod to the Steelers.

HS! They just cut to Franco Harris talking to his mom, nervous about THE Playoff Game and his Immaculate Reception against the Oakland Raiders..and there's the Steelers walking into the tunnel at Three Rivers Stadium. And...just OMG I love this show! #SpoilerAlert #ThisIsUs — Gary D. Row (@rowgd) September 26, 2018

On the date, Jack took Rebecca to a carnival in Pittsburgh, where virtually every carnival worker asked Jack, “Did you see the game?”

He had not, of course. Instead of watching the historic game, poor Jack was trying to figure out how to stretch $9 to pay for his date. He didn’t have enough to buy an umbrella as rain poured.

“Sorry this was a lousy first date,” he tells Rebecca.

It wasn’t all that bad. Rebecca rewarded him with a kiss as he dropped her off.

It remains to be seen if the legendary Harris will be written into the show.