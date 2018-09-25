Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers' Immaculate Reception storyline surprises 'This is Us' viewers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Steelers running back Franco Harris and the rest of the 1972 team were part of the storyline of the season premiere of NBC’s “This is Us.” Jack and Rebecca had their first date on the same day as the Immaculate Reception.
The season three premiere of NBC’s “This Is Us’ takes viewers to Jack and Rebecca’s first date, which happened to be on the same day as the Immaculate Reception, Steelers’ Franco Harris’ improbable catch
Call it the Immaculate Date.

Turns out Jack and Rebecca, the lead characters of the NBC hit “This is Us,” had their first date on the same day as the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers’ miracle play in 1972.

“This is Us” kicked off the season by taking viewers on Jack and Rebecca’s first date in 1972, moments after Franco Harris’ improbable catch.

The episode opened as Harris prepares to take on the field of Three Rivers Stadium.

The scene initially left some viewers (and Steelers fans) confused.

Others simply gushed about the nod to the Steelers.

On the date, Jack took Rebecca to a carnival in Pittsburgh, where virtually every carnival worker asked Jack, “Did you see the game?”

He had not, of course. Instead of watching the historic game, poor Jack was trying to figure out how to stretch $9 to pay for his date. He didn’t have enough to buy an umbrella as rain poured.

“Sorry this was a lousy first date,” he tells Rebecca.

It wasn’t all that bad. Rebecca rewarded him with a kiss as he dropped her off.

It remains to be seen if the legendary Harris will be written into the show.

