Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing 
Movies/TV

'ReelAbilities' highlights stories of those with different 'abilities'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 6:03 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The sixth annual ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival , showcasing films about the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people living with different abilities, will be screened Oct. 3-9 at SouthSide Works Cinema.

Presented by Film Pittsburgh, the festival includes four international feature-length films, two short film programs, and a pop-up art exhibit in collaboration with Creative Citizen Studios.

Special guests include award-winning Irish director Nick Kelly and disability rights activist Oluwaferanmi Okanlami, among others, a news release notes.

The film schedule includes “The Drummer and the Keeper,” 7 p.m. Oct. 3, featuring a young rock drummer desperate to hide his recent bipolar diagnosis from his band mates. When his therapist orders him to participate in a mixed-ability football game, he meets Christopher, an institutionalized 17-year-old with Asperger syndrome who yearns to find a purpose. (Suggested for ages 16 and up)

• Oct. 4, 7 p.m., “Shorts Program 1,” six short documentary and narrative films exploring the lives of people living with different abilities. (Suggested for ages 13 and up)

• Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., “Mind Over Matter,” Brandon Mendenhall was born with cerebral palsy but that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his goal of becoming a rock guitarist. Overcoming a paralyzed left hand, bullies and stereotypes, his dream becomes reality as he leads his own band, inspired by the band Korn, to express himself through music. (Suggested for ages 16 and up)

• Oct. 6, 1 p.m., “Hero Steps,” a survivor of Columbia’s decades-long armed conflict, 10-year-old Eduardo has his share of challenges — including the loss of his leg. After his impoverished parents leave him at a children’s home, he secretly enlists the other children to help him achieve his dream: to compete in a soccer tournament. (Appropriate for all ages)

• Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., “Shorts Program 2,” all ages, six short documentary and narrative films highlighting the experiences of children and young adults with different abilities.

• Oct. 9, 7 p.m., “Intelligent Lives” follows three pioneering young adults with intellectual disabilities as they fight to reframe perceptions of intelligence. Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper (“American Beauty”), contextualizes their experiences through the emotional personal story of his own son. (Suggested for ages 13 and up)

Pop-up art exhibit “Bird In Hand” features printmaking works by artists-in-residence at Creative Citizen Studios , a local organization that seeks to build bridges between the arts and disabilities communities. This body of work was made in partnership with the Artist Image Resources printmaking studio, the National Aviary and Creative Citizen artists. All the work is inspired by visits to the Aviary and is made by talented artists with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Exhibit space hours are: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 3; 4-10:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 6-11 p.m. Oct. 5; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6; 5- 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8; and 4-10 p.m. Oct. 9, all at 441 Cinema Drive.

Details: FilmPittsburgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

‘Hero Steps’ is the story of Eduardo, 10, a survivor of Columbia’s decades-long armed conflict who, despite the loss of a leg, is determined to compete in a soccer tournament. The film will be screened Oct. 6 at SouthSide Works Cinema as part of ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival.
Submitted
‘Hero Steps’ is the story of Eduardo, 10, a survivor of Columbia’s decades-long armed conflict who, despite the loss of a leg, is determined to compete in a soccer tournament. The film will be screened Oct. 6 at SouthSide Works Cinema as part of ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival.
‘Intelligent Lives’ follows three pioneering young adults with intellectual disabilities as they fight to reframe perceptions of intelligence. The film will premiere on Oct. 9 as part of ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival. The event will be followed by a Q&A with three Special Olympics athletes and reception at the art exhibit space, 441 Cinema Drive, near SouthSide Works Cinema.
Submitted
‘Intelligent Lives’ follows three pioneering young adults with intellectual disabilities as they fight to reframe perceptions of intelligence. The film will premiere on Oct. 9 as part of ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival. The event will be followed by a Q&A with three Special Olympics athletes and reception at the art exhibit space, 441 Cinema Drive, near SouthSide Works Cinema.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me