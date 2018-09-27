Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Rachael Ray' welcomes special-needs puppy from Butler Township

Joyce Hanz | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Special-needs pup Boone is ready for his close up.

Boone, a 1-year-old hound-beagle mix, hails from Butler Township and is the canine ambassador for nonprofit Joey’s P.A.W. The organization provides money for any dog in need of custom prosthetics and wheels (hence the name).

Boone’s brief animal-related segment is set to air at 2 p.m. Thursday on “The Rachael Ray Show” on KDKA. There is a possibility the show will be pre-empted for the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

He had both rear legs intentionally and brutally cut off and was severely abused by his owner at 5 months old. Boone utilizes a rear wheelchair, complete with a personalized canine license plate attached on the back, for complete mobility.

And he wears bow ties – everywhere.

Boone traveled to New York City with owners Tanya and Charlie Diable this month, taping their segment Sept. 12.

Tanya gave Boone an extra-special bath that morning in the hotel tub.

“He needed to smell extra pretty – he was a very good boy that day,” Tanya Diable says. “It was exciting and thrilling meeting Rachael Ray – she has such compassion for animals.”

As for his first television interview, Boone aced it.

“When Boone first went on-set and the audience applauded he was a little startled,” Tanya Diable says. “But then he ran (in his wheelchair) right over to Rachael. She had tears in her eyes, and it was a sweet moment.”

The whole adventure happened by accident, Tanya Diable says.

Last August, she had taken Boone to a “Pup and Pucks” event at PPG Paints Arena, where they happened to meet a representative from the show. Within two weeks, Boone was booked for an appearance, she says.

So, what exactly happens on the episode?

“I’m not allowed to say anything (about the segment) until after the show airs,” Tanya Diable says.

We’ll just have to watch.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me