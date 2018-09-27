'Rachael Ray' welcomes special-needs puppy from Butler Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Special-needs pup Boone is ready for his close up.

Boone, a 1-year-old hound-beagle mix, hails from Butler Township and is the canine ambassador for nonprofit Joey’s P.A.W. The organization provides money for any dog in need of custom prosthetics and wheels (hence the name).

Boone’s brief animal-related segment is set to air at 2 p.m. Thursday on “The Rachael Ray Show” on KDKA. There is a possibility the show will be pre-empted for the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

He had both rear legs intentionally and brutally cut off and was severely abused by his owner at 5 months old. Boone utilizes a rear wheelchair, complete with a personalized canine license plate attached on the back, for complete mobility.

And he wears bow ties – everywhere.

Boone traveled to New York City with owners Tanya and Charlie Diable this month, taping their segment Sept. 12.

Tanya gave Boone an extra-special bath that morning in the hotel tub.

“He needed to smell extra pretty – he was a very good boy that day,” Tanya Diable says. “It was exciting and thrilling meeting Rachael Ray – she has such compassion for animals.”

As for his first television interview, Boone aced it.

“When Boone first went on-set and the audience applauded he was a little startled,” Tanya Diable says. “But then he ran (in his wheelchair) right over to Rachael. She had tears in her eyes, and it was a sweet moment.”

The whole adventure happened by accident, Tanya Diable says.

Last August, she had taken Boone to a “Pup and Pucks” event at PPG Paints Arena, where they happened to meet a representative from the show. Within two weeks, Boone was booked for an appearance, she says.

So, what exactly happens on the episode?

“I’m not allowed to say anything (about the segment) until after the show airs,” Tanya Diable says.

We’ll just have to watch.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.