Movies/TV

Sony Pictures releases first image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Sony Pictures released the first image of Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, from the set of “You Are My Friend,” set for release in October 2019.
Sony Pictures on Thursday unveiled the first picture of Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, direct from the set of "You Are My Friend."

The company tweeted the image out with the words, "Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019."

The movie is currently in production in the Pittsburgh region. The film, directed by Marielle Heller, is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). The film also stars Oscar-winner Chris Cooper.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker, has been spotted in several locations throughout the area, most recently at a voter registration rally at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. He was there urging people, especially young college students.

He made a lot of waves in late August when he was spotted getting some java at a Starbucks near Greensburg.

Reaction to Hanks as Rogers looks incredibly positive so far.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

