Sony Pictures releases first image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Sony Pictures on Thursday unveiled the first picture of Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, direct from the set of "You Are My Friend."

The company tweeted the image out with the words, "Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019."

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

The movie is currently in production in the Pittsburgh region. The film, directed by Marielle Heller, is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). The film also stars Oscar-winner Chris Cooper.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker, has been spotted in several locations throughout the area, most recently at a voter registration rally at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. He was there urging people, especially young college students.

He made a lot of waves in late August when he was spotted getting some java at a Starbucks near Greensburg.

Reaction to Hanks as Rogers looks incredibly positive so far.

The Norman Rockwell of Actors playing Fred Rogers? I'm in! — Travis Fields (@calitrav) September 27, 2018

This man can do no wrong. — Ryan Redbeard (@Ryan_Redbeard) September 27, 2018

This might be really good. pic.twitter.com/dkemFpMq50 — Matt (@EliteMattyIce) September 27, 2018

I am now SUPER excited for this!!!! — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) September 27, 2018

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood — Donna M Coles (@deekevin56_m) September 27, 2018

The casting of a role I didn't know I needed until right now! — LWO4Life (@MDogg_DubCNN) September 27, 2018

