Movies/TV

'Rocketman' trailer gives first look at Taron Egerton as Elton John

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Elton John fans are getting a peek at "Rocketman," with today's release of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie on the British singer's meteoric rise to fame.

With a release date of May 31, 2019, the movie will open in the midst of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which ends later next year with a Nov. 16 concert in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y.

The tour will stop on Oct. 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, with another date scheduled there just three days before the tour wraps, on Nov. 13.

Developed by the iconic rock star himself, "Rocketman" will star Taron Egerton, who is doing his own singing. The project is being labeled as an "epic fantasy musical," rather than a biopic.

"There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is," Egerton says in the film clip. "It's going to be a wild ride."

John's songs are used to illustrate important moments in the singer's life, according to Variety.

Jamie Bell has been cast as John's musical partner, lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Egerton's previous film credits include "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "Eddie the Eagle."

He also has a history with Elton John.

John played himself in "Golden Circle."

In the 2016 animated movie "Sing," Egerton played a gorilla who sings the title song, from John's 1985 album "Ice on Fire."

"Rocketman," of course, takes its name from the song "Rocket Man," the fifth track on John's classic 1972 album "Honky Chateau."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

