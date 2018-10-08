Extras needed for comedy to be filmed around Pittsburgh area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A casting call for background extras for a new, currently untitled, comedy from Sony and Point Grey Pictures is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., Pittsburgh.

The filmmakers are “looking for all types ages 18+ to play background for period and present day scenes,” according to a release.

No experience is needed. Extras will be paid.

Filming will take place from October to December in the Pittsburgh area.

Interested people can stop by the hotel at any time during the casting call. Those who are interested but cannot attend the casting call can create a free profile at mossercasting.com.

