Movies/TV

Extras needed for comedy to be filmed around Pittsburgh area

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
John Conti
A casting call for background extras for a new, currently untitled, comedy from Sony and Point Grey Pictures is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., Pittsburgh.

The filmmakers are “looking for all types ages 18+ to play background for period and present day scenes,” according to a release.

No experience is needed. Extras will be paid.

Filming will take place from October to December in the Pittsburgh area.

Interested people can stop by the hotel at any time during the casting call. Those who are interested but cannot attend the casting call can create a free profile at mossercasting.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

