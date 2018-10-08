Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Jodie Whittaker, first woman Doctor Who, wants to be a role model to all

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
In this July 21, 2018 file photo, Jodie Whittaker attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration in San Diego. Whittaker stars in the latest season of “Doctor Who,” which premiered on Sunday, Oct. 7. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this July 21, 2018 file photo, Jodie Whittaker attends the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration in San Diego. Whittaker stars in the latest season of “Doctor Who,” which premiered on Sunday, Oct. 7. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Jodie Whittaker speaks at the “Doctor Who” during Comic-Con International in San Diego. Whittaker stars in the latest season of the sci-fi series which premiered on Sunday, Oct. 7. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Jodie Whittaker speaks at the “Doctor Who” during Comic-Con International in San Diego. Whittaker stars in the latest season of the sci-fi series which premiered on Sunday, Oct. 7. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Jodie Whittaker calls being cast as the first woman to portray Doctor Who “a step in the right direction” when it comes to gender equality in Hollywood, but doesn’t feel that she’s broken a glass ceiling because there’s more work to be done.

Moments before the latest season of “Doctor Who” debuted in a global-wide telecast on Sunday, Whittaker was at New York Comic Con with showrunner Chris Chibnall, and Executive Producer Matt Strevens talking about the new season and the historical casting decision.

“Do I think the glass ceiling is broken? No. Do I think that this is a positive step in the direction of equality in the representation on film? Yeah. But it’s not broken,” Whittaker said.

The long-running television series chronicles the adventures of an extraterrestrial time lord who travels to different time periods to help people, without doing anything drastic that may alter the course of history.

Whittaker became the 13th to play the eponymous character, and explains why she hopes to be a role model for everyone, regardless of gender.

“When I was growing up, there was never a question that as a girl you would look up to guys. That’s what you did. Whereas there’s a slight mythology in the sense if you’re a girl, you’re a hero for a girl, which is not the case,” she said. “And so, I think the wonderful thing about this is being a role model for anyone, which the Doctor has always been regardless of gender.”

While Whittaker was honored to get the role, she noted that the casting announcement seemed like a bigger deal than it was because “gender becomes immediately irrelevant within the show because the Doctor is the Doctor.”

The actress calls herself a “New Whovian” that began watching the show after she got the role. What she learned from her binge watching was “how inclusive it is.”

On the floor of Comic Con, fans spoke positively about this Doctor.

Twelve-year old Danielle Nickelson, dressed as Harley Quinn, was glad to see a woman in the role. “I like that they made it a woman, because usually nowadays shows don’t really have girls in them. It’s more like boys, like Spider-Man,” Nickelson said.

And in-between practicing moves from her favorite video game, “Street Fighter,” longtime fan Lia Vanderlinden had her own take on accepting the new Doctor.

“Essentially, every new Doctor is like getting a stepdad. Originally, you’re like, ‘You’re not my dad, I don’t like you.’ And after a while you go, ‘You’re pretty great, too.’” We can share time.”

She added: “It should be interesting.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me