Movies/TV

Watch full episodes of 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood' on new website

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Viewers can now watch full episodes of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” on a new website — misterrogers.org.
Ever wish you could relive your youth?

Well, leave it to Mister Rogers to fulfill that wish.

Since we aren’t done with the Mister Rogers craze yet (yeah, it’s still a thing), a new official show website is taking full advantage by streaming full-length episodes of the beloved children’s TV show.

At misterrogers.org, you can view the shows — starting with the very first “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” show from Feb. 19, 1968 — with five new episodes premiering every other Monday.

The first Monday of the month will be shows from 1968-1975, then on the third Monday of the month shows from 1979-2001 will be posted. Because of a lack of funding, no fully new shows were produced from 1976-79.

The new site also is rich with history and information about Fred Rogers, the puppets, his Neighborhood friends, and the show’s guest stars.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

