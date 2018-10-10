Watch full episodes of 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood' on new website

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ever wish you could relive your youth?

Well, leave it to Mister Rogers to fulfill that wish.

Since we aren’t done with the Mister Rogers craze yet (yeah, it’s still a thing), a new official show website is taking full advantage by streaming full-length episodes of the beloved children’s TV show.

At misterrogers.org, you can view the shows — starting with the very first “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” show from Feb. 19, 1968 — with five new episodes premiering every other Monday.

The first Monday of the month will be shows from 1968-1975, then on the third Monday of the month shows from 1979-2001 will be posted. Because of a lack of funding, no fully new shows were produced from 1976-79.

The new site also is rich with history and information about Fred Rogers, the puppets, his Neighborhood friends, and the show’s guest stars.

