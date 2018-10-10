Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
The wreckage of a plane, seen Oct. 20, 1977, in a wooded area near McComb, Miss., where six people were killed, included three members of the music group Lynyrd Skynyrd. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash,” can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions.
The wreckage of a plane, seen Oct. 20, 1977, in a wooded area near McComb, Miss., where six people were killed, included three members of the music group Lynyrd Skynyrd. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash,” can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions.
Members of Lynyrd Skynyard, lead singer Johnny Van Zant (center), guitarists Rickey Medlocke (left) and Gary Rossington perform May 27, 2005, in Nashville. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash,” can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions. A lower court judge decided previously that the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after the crash.
Members of Lynyrd Skynyard, lead singer Johnny Van Zant (center), guitarists Rickey Medlocke (left) and Gary Rossington perform May 27, 2005, in Nashville. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash,” can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions. A lower court judge decided previously that the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after the crash.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions.

The case involves a movie called “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.”

A lower court judge decided previously the film violated a “blood oath” made by bandmembers not to exploit the group’s name after a 1977 plane crash that killed its lead singer and songwriter, Ronnie Van Zant.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision Wednesday, letting the movie be distributed.

A lawyer for the movie’s makers called the ruling “a victory for filmmakers, artists, journalists, readers, viewers and the marketplace of ideas.”

The lawsuit was brought by Van Zant’s widow and others, including founding band member Allen Collins.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me