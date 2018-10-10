Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
No live Barb, many Demogorgons at Stranger Things haunted house

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, the Beyers' home living room from the TV show Stranger Thing is recreated in this haunted house for Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The âStranger Thingsâ house is one of 10 haunted houses built for this yearâs Halloween Horror Nights running through early November. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, a monstrous Demogorgon seemingly around every corner is ready to scare you in the Stranger Things haunted house during Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The âStranger Thingsâ house is one of 10 haunted houses built for this yearâs Halloween Horror Nights running through early November. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, the character Barb appears in grand, gory style in the Stranger Things haunted house during Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The âStranger Thingsâ house is one of 10 haunted houses built for this yearâs Halloween Horror Nights running through early November. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
ORLANDO, Fla. — There may be no “Justice for Barb” at Universal Orlando’s haunted house based on the Netflix hit, “Stranger Things,” but the beloved, ill-fated character does appear in grand, gory style.

The “Stranger Things” house is one of 10 haunted houses built for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

It is the most haunted houses ever in 28 years of celebrating all things horror at the Orlando, Florida, theme park resort.

“Stranger Things” haunted houses also are at Halloween Horror Nights celebrations at Universal parks in California and Singapore, running from mid-September to the beginning of November.

Patrons walking through the “Stranger Things” haunted house follow the plot contours of the first season.

There’s a monstrous Demogorgon seemingly around every corner, ready to scare the bejesus out of you.

