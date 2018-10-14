Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Jacket from the 'The Wire' sold at auction to a McNulty

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Actor Dominic West, as Jimmy McNulty, on HBO’s “The Wire.”
BALTIMORE — A jacket worn by fictional detective Jimmy McNulty in the popular HBO television series “The Wire” has been sold at auction to a real-life McNulty.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a blue jacket worn by actor Dominic West was sold for $3,350 Saturday at the Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School Fall Festival.

West starred as detective Jimmy McNulty in the critically acclaimed drama and the jacket features a “J. McNulty” nametag.

The buyer, Kevin McNulty, has a son named James McNulty, so the nametag fits perfectly.

Series creator David Simon had promoted the auction on his Twitter account . He tweeted that he slipped a bottle of whiskey into one of the pockets and included a signed script in the sale.

Proceeds are going to the Baltimore public education system.

