WQED regional Emmy wins include documentaries, community service
Updated 7 hours ago
Pittsburgh’s WQED is taking home 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including the award for Community Service for The Women & Opioids Project, following the Oct. 13 awards ceremony in Philadelphia.
“WQED is extremely honored to receive these Emmy Awards, especially the award for Community Service,” Deborah Acklin, president and CEO, says in a news release.
“The awards are truly testaments to the hard work of everyone at WQED who strives to produce programming that makes an impact on our community,” Acklin adds.
The Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Mid-Atlantic Chapter) annually to recognize “outstanding achievements in television and allied media,” according to its call for entries.
WQED programs and features receiving Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards this year are:
“Lost & Found: The Elizabeth Black Murals,” arts/entertainment - news single story;
“The Sweater Sessions: Frzy,” arts/entertainment - program feature/segment;
“Forgotten/Found,” entertainment - program/special;
“Service & Sacrifice,” historic/cultural - program feature/segment;
“Vietnam: Another View,” historic/cultural - program/special;
“Ink & Image: Tattoos That Heal,” human interest - program/special;
” iQ Smartparent,” interview/discussion - series;
“A Family Tradition,” lifestyle - program feature/segment;
“Meat Pittsburgh,” lifestyle - program/special;
“Hitting Home: The Women & Opioids Project,” community service;
Craft Achievement: photographer/program, Andy Kelemen and Zak Boyle.
Details: wqed.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.