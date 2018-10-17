Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser doubles as 'Mindhunter' casting call
Local actors and actresses seeking their big break can attend a casting call for the popular Netflix series “Mindhunter” Saturday before The Clarks concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
According to a release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, the show will hold an open call for Season 2 between 6-8 p.m. before the nonprofit’s annual fund raising concert.
Casting agents are seeking people to play a wide array of background roles, and those from all demographics are encouraged to apply. No preparation is required, and everyone will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
The series is filmed in the Pittsburgh area.
Those who are unable to attend the Oct. 20 casting call can email a recent photo and contact information to mindhuntercasting@gmail.com
Details: mindhuntercasting.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.