Movies/TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser doubles as 'Mindhunter' casting call

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The Netflix show ‘Mindhunter,’ filmed in Pittsburgh, will hold a casting call for local extras before The Clarks concert Oct. 20 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Updated 14 hours ago

Local actors and actresses seeking their big break can attend a casting call for the popular Netflix series “Mindhunter” Saturday before The Clarks concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

According to a release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, the show will hold an open call for Season 2 between 6-8 p.m. before the nonprofit’s annual fund raising concert.

Casting agents are seeking people to play a wide array of background roles, and those from all demographics are encouraged to apply. No preparation is required, and everyone will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The series is filmed in the Pittsburgh area.

Those who are unable to attend the Oct. 20 casting call can email a recent photo and contact information to mindhuntercasting@gmail.com

Details: mindhuntercasting.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

