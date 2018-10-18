Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Monster Bash' brings the scares to Mars

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh sculptor Brian McGuire will be one of the artists at the annual “Monster Bash” convention Oct. 19-21. This year’s event celebrates the legendary actor John Wayne and the 85th anniversary of the original “King Kong” classic film.
Updated 5 hours ago

For 21 years, the “Monster Bash” convention has thrilled guests with celebrities of the past, more than 200 vendors, movie screenings and other activities. This event is known as the place where classic horror, science fiction and mystery fans and professionals meet.

The latest installment Oct. 19-21 at the Double Tree Hotel Pittsburgh North in Mars features a special salute to “King Kong” for the original movie’s 85th anniversary. Appearing to honor this film will be actress Linda Miller who starred in “King Kong Escapes” and the cult classic “The Green Slime.” She will host a question-and-answer session Oct. 20 and then guests can watch “The Green Slime.”

The event will also include an appearance by Patrick Wayne, son of Hollywood icon John Wayne. Patrick Wayne has appeared in nearly 75 films and television programs, including many opposite his famous father such as “The Searchers,” “The Alamo” and “Big Jake.” The young Wayne is also known for his title role in “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.”He will be part of a question and answer session on Oct. 20, followed by screenings of “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger” and the rare John Wayne flick “Haunted Gold.”

Patrick Wayne and Miller will attend all three days of the show. Other celebrities include: Carl Craig, child-star of “Destroy All Monsters,” Charlotte Austin of “Gorilla at Large,” “Frankenstein 1970” with Boris Karloff and the Ed Wood scripted “The Bride and the Beast,” Gregory Moffet of “Robot Monster,” “Night of the Living Dead” screenwriter John Russo and Linda Touby, wife of famed monster artist Basil Gogos, who died in 2017.

Admission is $20 daily or $55 for a three-day pass.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

Details: monsterbashnews.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

