Movies/TV

'Shark Tank' backs late 9/11 cleaner's idea, pitched by kids

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
In this image provided by ABC, Kevin Youngâs children present the product of their late father, Cup Board Pro, which is a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for clean up, on a 'Shark Tank' episode that aired on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The sharks on âShark Tankâ are supporting the invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping with the cleanup of ground zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
In this image provided by ABC, Kevin Youngâs children present the product of their late father, Cup Board Pro, which is a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for clean up, on a 'Shark Tank' episode that aired on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The sharks on âShark Tankâ are supporting the invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping with the cleanup of ground zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The sharks on “Shark Tank” are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping clean up the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Kevin Young’s children on Sunday pitched his Cup Board Pro, a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for cleanup. The 53-year-old died in March, months before the ABC show taped the segment.

His children explained their dad had to delay his project because their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in August 2012.

The panel decided to invest $100,000 in the project and pledged to donate any proceeds to support firefighters who have illnesses related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Contestants on the show try to persuade the panel to invest in their ideas.

