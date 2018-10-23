Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

WQED's 'Just a Minute!' tells Pittsburgh tales in 60 seconds

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

WQED has launched a series of short stories focusing on Pittsburgh’s evolution from steel to innovation with its new monthly, web-based “Just a Minute!”

According to a news release, the one-minute episodes will capture the stories of the people and places that are transforming Pittsburgh from an industrial city to a city defined by innovation, from medical breakthroughs to developments in self-driving cars to artificial intelligence.

The first episode features Pittsburgh-based start-up BehAivior .

Using advanced wearable devices and pattern-detection machine learning algorithms, BehAIvior is creating technology that will predict and help prevent opioid addiction relapses, the release states.

“‘Just a Minute!’ is a 60-second window into contemporary issues, innovations and the people and places central to what is driving progress in our region,” Darryl Ford Williams, WQED vice president of content, says in the release.

Future episodes include a visit to Prototype PGH in Oakland. Prototype PGH describes itself as a feminist makerspace with a mission to build gender and racial equity in tech and entrepreneurship, with workshops ranging from 3-D modeling and laser cutting to salary negotiation. Dormont’s House of Handsome , which offers men a level of pampered grooming well above the average barber shop, is the focus of another upcoming episode.

“Just a Minute!” are available at wqed.org for online viewing and are posted on WQED’s social media.

Details: WQED

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

