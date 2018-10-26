Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Man sports Pittsburghese T-shirt on 'Price is Right'

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Eric Matava appears on 'The Price is Right' on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Eric Matava appears on 'The Price is Right' on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Eric Matava is Pittsburgh's newest favorite son.

Matava appeared on "The Price is Right" on Thursday sporting a yellow shirt with the Pittsburghese "How much yinz was fer 'at?"

Host Drew Carey, who was born in Cleveland, took note and began showing off his surprisingly extensive knowledge of Pittsburghese.

"Yinz got pretty lucky, I'll tell you what der," Carey started randomly. "He's gonna have to worsh 'is car later on or something. He's gonna have to worsh up. Yeah, go Dahntahn, get some eggs, n'at."

Matava tweeted that it was his "lifelong dream" to appear on the long-running game show. And Twitter noticed.

Matava fell short of winning a patio dining set and then was over $1 while spinning the big wheel for a spot in the Showcase Showdown.

A nice consolation? He appeared on the "'DVE Morning Show" on Friday morning.

