Man sports Pittsburghese T-shirt on 'Price is Right'

Eric Matava is Pittsburgh's newest favorite son.

Matava appeared on "The Price is Right" on Thursday sporting a yellow shirt with the Pittsburghese "How much yinz was fer 'at?"

Finally fulfilled my lifelong dream to be on The Price is Right! Had to give a shoutout to Yinzer Nation while I was at it! What do yinz think? @DVERandy @dveBillCrawford @BillyGardell pic.twitter.com/jIC5ZgtDbo — Eric Matava (@EricMatava) October 25, 2018

Host Drew Carey, who was born in Cleveland, took note and began showing off his surprisingly extensive knowledge of Pittsburghese.

"Yinz got pretty lucky, I'll tell you what der," Carey started randomly. "He's gonna have to worsh 'is car later on or something. He's gonna have to worsh up. Yeah, go Dahntahn, get some eggs, n'at."

Matava tweeted that it was his "lifelong dream" to appear on the long-running game show. And Twitter noticed.

This is the single greatest thing to occur between 11 am and noon this week. https://t.co/ibgXE07sNO — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) October 25, 2018

Hey @Pittsburgh_Dad is this your cousin on the Price is Right? pic.twitter.com/DjOH6EvVKd — Vince Laboon (@vincelaboon) October 25, 2018

Matava fell short of winning a patio dining set and then was over $1 while spinning the big wheel for a spot in the Showcase Showdown.

A nice consolation? He appeared on the "'DVE Morning Show" on Friday morning.