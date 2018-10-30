Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seth Meyers, other late-night hosts weigh in on Tree of Life tragedy

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
NBC late-night talk show host Seth Meyers (right), seen with comedian Billy Gardell waving the Terrible Towel Wave at a 2014 Steelers-Texans game at Heinz Field, weighed in on his Oct. 29 show about the mass shootings at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill, and about his love for Pittsburgh.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Updated 8 hours ago

Late-night NBC talk show host Seth Meyers has never been shy when professing his love for Pittsburgh, his father's hometown.

He takes in a Steelers game every year and also roots for the Penguins and the Pirates.

On the air, Meyers has told crazy game-day stories and traded Yinzer-isms with Steel City native sons Joe Manganiello and Michael Keaton.

It's no surprise, then, that his Oct. 29 monologue addressed the mass shootings at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Meyers said Pittsburgh is "the closest thing I would say that I have to an ancestral home," since members of the Meyers family "have been living there and thriving there" since his great-grandfather arrived from Europe in 1869.

Also weighing in from his late-night CBS post was Stephen Colbert, who told his audience that "hate is not what America stands for."

He concluded that "it's going to take a lot more than this to break the resolve of the Jewish people."

Other hosts referred to the tragedy in passing.

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS opened with a note that the episode was recorded prior to the incident. The opening screen said, "Our hearts break at this senseless tragedy, while we grieve for the families of the victims, and all those affected."

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said he wanted "to send our love to everyone in Pittsburgh."

Brief mentions also were made on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

