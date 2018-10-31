Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'This Is Us' mourns with its 'hometown' following synagogue shooting

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Stars of the NBC show “This Is Us,” Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, wait to announce one of the Steelers’ draft picks at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Stars of the NBC show “This Is Us,” Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, wait to announce one of the Steelers’ draft picks at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Updated 22 hours ago

The television show “This Is Us,” an NBC series set in Pittsburgh, continues to salute its adopted hometown, sharing a tribute to the city on Tuesday’s episode following the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

Show writer and producer Dan Fogelman notes on his Twitter account, “The end card to tonight’s episode.” It reads “Our hearts are broken. We stand with our television hometown of Pittsburgh. To learn more about ending gun violence, visit everytown.org

Also taking to social media to share a message of support are the show’s stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson.

“We (heart emoji) you, Pittsburgh. #PittsburghStrong,” Moore writes on Twitter.

Kelechi also shares Fogelman’s end card post.

The show’s characters are loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Last year, Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays her husband on the program, visited Pittsburgh for Fan Blitz, the Steelers’ celebration of the NFL draft.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

