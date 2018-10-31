'This Is Us' mourns with its 'hometown' following synagogue shooting
Updated 22 hours ago
The television show “This Is Us,” an NBC series set in Pittsburgh, continues to salute its adopted hometown, sharing a tribute to the city on Tuesday’s episode following the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
Show writer and producer Dan Fogelman notes on his Twitter account, “The end card to tonight’s episode.” It reads “Our hearts are broken. We stand with our television hometown of Pittsburgh. To learn more about ending gun violence, visit everytown.org ”
Pittsburgh is our #ThisIsUs hometown. If you'd like to donate to Victims of Terror Fund to support the Pittsburgh community, please text: JEWISHPGH to 41444— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 31, 2018
The end card from tonight's episode. @Everytown #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/K88NY3hoAV— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 31, 2018
Also taking to social media to share a message of support are the show’s stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson.
“We (heart emoji) you, Pittsburgh. #PittsburghStrong,” Moore writes on Twitter.
Kelechi also shares Fogelman’s end card post.
The show’s characters are loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Last year, Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays her husband on the program, visited Pittsburgh for Fan Blitz, the Steelers’ celebration of the NFL draft.
