Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw appears with Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live'

A week after “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson made a joke about U.S. Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw’s eye patch, Crenshaw took the spotlight during the show’s Weekend Update segment on Saturday night.

Davidson apologized saying, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I made a poor choice of words. [Crenshaw] is a war hero and deserves all the respect in the world. And if any good came of it, it’s that for one day, the left and right finally came together to agree on something: that I’m a [jerk].”

Crenshaw then slid in and added “You think?” to applause from the audience. Then adding, “Thanks for making a Republican look good.”

The congressman-elect continued at the desk and accepted Davidson’s apology when his phone went off with a song from pop star Ariana Grande, Davidson’s former fiancée.

Crenshaw continued with his own “first impressions” of the comedian’s pictures.

“Pete looks like if the meth from ‘Breaking Bad’ was a person. Pete looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm… Pete looks like Martin Short in ‘The Santa Clause 3.’ By the way, one of these three is actually good on ‘SNL.’ “

And with Veterans Day on Monday, Crenshaw ended by asking people to say “never forget” instead of “thank you for your service.”

“When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you’re implying that as an American, you are in it with them,” Crenshaw said. “Not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful, fellow Americans. We’ll never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present, and never forget those we lost on 9/11 — heroes like Pete’s father.”

The two then shook hands.

A week earlier in a segment about candidates in the election, Davidson compared Crenshaw to “a hitman in a porno movie.”

Crenshaw lost his right eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2012 during his third deployment. He won his election to congress last week.

Crenshaw had responded to the controversy and Davidson saying, ”I want us to get away from this culture where we demand apologies every time someone misspeaks.”

Davidson’s father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City in 2001. He was a firefighter.

