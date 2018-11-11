Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' makes off with $66M at box office

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” made off with $66 million for Universal Pictures to top the weekend North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, Nov 11, 2018.
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” made off with $66 million for Universal Pictures to top the weekend North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, Nov 11, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — You’re a mean one — and you’re number one — Mr. Grinch.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” sledded past mixed reviews and made off with $66 million for Universal Pictures to top the weekend North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Last week’s top film, the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” drops to second for 20th Century Fox with a $30.8 million weekend that brings its overall take to $100 million.

Illumination, the Universal-owned animators behind “The Minions” and “Despicable Me,” produced the latest interpretation of Seuss’ 1957 book that led to a 1966 TV special and first came to the big screen as a live-action feature starring Jim Carrey in 2000.

Paramount Pictures’ war-horror hybrid “Overlord” was third in its first weekend with $10.1 million. Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” brought in $9.5 million and finished fourth in its second week. The weekend’s other major debut, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” made just $8 million and finished fifth.

Illumination’s “Grinch,” narrated by Pharrell Williams, gives the title character, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, a backstory in an orphanage and fills out the story of his foil Cindy Lou Who.

It’s the second Seuss adaptation for Illumination. Its version of “The Lorax” opened with a comparable $70 million weekend and went on to gross $348.8 million worldwide.

“The Grinch” was widely expected to be No. 1 with few other major openings this weekend, but it surpassed projections that had it bringing in closer to $60 million, continuing what’s become a trend in 2018.

“‘The Grinch’ is just the latest in a string of over-performers,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was bigger than expected, ‘A Star Is Born’ was bigger than expected. It’s fueling a box-office surge.”

The industry has reached a cumulative box office total of $10 billion faster than in any other year, Dergarabedian said.

The Christmas theme of “The Grinch” could sustain it through the holidays and Universal hopes it has a longer life than that.

“With Thanksgiving coming, we’re poised to have a great run through that,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic distribution for Universal. “Illumination’s created such a classic take on this beloved character that audiences will be enjoying it for a really long time.”

But big rivals loom soon, including “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” next week and “Ralph Breaks The Internet” on Nov. 21.

“We’ve got a lot of competition coming up for family audiences,” Dergarabedian said.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday also are included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Dr Seuss’ The Grinch,” $66 million ($12.7 million international).

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” $30.8 million ($63 million international).

3. “Overlord,” $10.1 million, ($9.2 million international).

4. “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” $9.5 million, ($13.5 million international).

5. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” $8 million, ($6.2 million international).

6. “A Star Is Born,” $8 million ($9 million international).

7. “Nobody’s Fool,” $6.5 million.

8. “Venom,” $4.8 million ($118.2 million international).

9. “Halloween,” $3.8 million ($5.9 million).

10. “The Hate U Give,” $2 million.

———

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international theaters (excluding the U.S. and Canada), according to comScore:

1. “Venom,” $118.2 million.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” $63 million.

3. “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” $13.5 million.

4. “Dr Seuss’ The Grinch,” $12.7 million.

5. “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer,” $12.4 million.

6. “Intimate Strangers,” $9.2 million.

7. “Overlord,” $9.2 million.

8. “A Star Is Born,” $9 million.

9. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” $6.2 million.

10. “Halloween,” $5.9 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me