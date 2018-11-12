Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Robert Redford's final movie screening at select area theaters

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 9:45 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Billed as Robert Redford’s final movie as an actor, “The Old Man & the Gun” is showing at select area theaters.

The movie is based on the true-life story of Forrest Tucker, a career criminal who pulled off a daring escape from San Quentin State Prison in 1979 and went on a bank robbery spree before being captured.

At age 79 and living in a retirement community in Florida, Tucker robbed at least four area banks. He was finally caught in 2000 and sentenced to 13 years in prison, where he died in 2004.

Redford, 82, plays Tucker during his last hurrah, while Casey Affleck plays a rookie detective on his trail. Sissy Spacek is Redford’s love interest.

The film debuted at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival and opened in limited release on Sept. 28.

It is showing at 2 and 4:25 p.m. today through Wednesday and at 7:10 p.m. today and Wednesday at the AMC Classic Mount Lebanon 6.

For details, call 531-5720 or visit amctheatres.com.

“Old Man” also will screen at 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Diamond Theatre, 210 W. Main St., Ligonier.

For details, call 724-238-2929 or visit diamondtheatre.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

